Entertaining and engaging

Mayabazar2016

Cast: Achyuth Kumar, Raj B Shetty, Vasishta N Simha, Prakash Raj, Sudharani and Chaitra Rao

Director: Radhakrishna Reddy

Language: Kannada (U/A)

Rating: 3.5/5

Mayabazar 2016 by debutant Radhakrishna Reddy, is an excellent comedy of desperation. Helmed by a stellar cast, the directors weaves in genres like comedy, thriller and drama very well.

An upright police officer (played by Achyuth), a hopeless lover (Vasishta Simha) and a smart thief (Raj B Shetty) decide to make money by scamming people during the time of demonetisation.

The circumstances that push them to make quick money might appear jaded, perhaps the only drawback of the film. That apart, Mayabazar moves at a brisk pace with clever twists.

The film thankfully avoids a head-on approach to offer a message. Even as it makes you think on the perils of greed and the challenges of being honest in its corrupt world, it doesn’t forget to entertain and engage.

The performances are great and it’s encouraging to see big names come together for a small yet meaningful film. The rookie, Chaitra Rao, deserves a mention for her effortless acting.

The uproarious dialogues notwithstanding, Mayabazar is a perfect example of writing realistic dramas. The sustained simplicity is delightful. In the end, you look at the characters with affection and are left with a pleasant after-taste.

Surprisingly, the controversial Huccha Venkat gets some screen space here. Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, also the producer, also makes an appearance to shake a leg in the credit rolls. ‘Mayabazar 2016’ is definitely a family entertainer.