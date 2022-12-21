10 highest grossing Indian movies worldwide in 2022

After two years of pandemic which restricted the theatrical experience for cinema lovers, 2022 was looking forward to bringing back the big screen magic. As a result several movies received worldwide appreciation and became massive blockbusters. Let’s take a look at the Indian movies which had a tremendous impact on the box office collection worldwide.

1) RRR

This year, movies from the south shined and established themselves as pan-India blockbusters. S S Rajamouli, who has mastered the art of making magnum opus movies a commercial success, did his magic on the big screen again through RRR. This 425 crore budget movie collected a whopping 1131.1 crore worldwide. This fictitious story set in the British era on two revolutionaries received love from across the world and was also listed for several prestigious awards. It has big names as lead cast including N T Rama Rao, Ram Charan Teja, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt.

In Pics | Highest opening day collection of Hollywood movies in India

2) KGF: Chapter 2

Rocky’s character has become a household name after the release of KGF-1. The movie that ended in a cliffhanger did its job of generating curiosity to what happened to Rocky in the Kolar Gold Fields. It collected Rs 1228.3 crore worldwide gross. KGF stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon.

3) Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

The much anticipated Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt movie sizzled in box office and collected over Rs 263 crore worldwide. The movie charmed its audience with its audio-visual effects and mythology themed plot.

4) Kantara

Kantara, which means mystical forest, set out to be a small budget movie capturing a riveting story of ‘Bhoota Kola’ from the hinterlands of Karnataka ended up receiving appreciation for its realistic portrayal of culture and excellent acting by lead actor Rishab Shetty. It has not looked back after it and was released with a Hindi dubbing for audiences in the north. It collected over Rs 393.3 crore worldwide

5) Ponniyin Selvan-I

In this magnum opus movie, iconic director Maniratnam brought together a stellar star cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Sobhita Dhulipala. Maniratnam tried capturing chola history magnificently with all its richness. It collected Rs 500 crore worldwide.

6) The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files attempts at portraying the heart wrenching story of mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandit Community. This movie, which courted much controversy around its release, and more recently, at the International Film Festival of India, collected Rs 344.2 crore worldwide.

7) Vikram

Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Fasil, Vijay Sethupathi and Narain is a high action drama, with engaging background score. It collected Rs 424 crore worldwide.

8) Drishyam 2

Vijay Salgaonkar and his family hit theaters again in 2022. The second part of a successful movie did well at box office. It collected Rs 311 crore worldwide.

9) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the most memorable movies under the genre of comedy-horror. The second part was received with similar warmth with it being one of the hit movies of 2022 with a worldwide collection of Rs 263 crore. Actor Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu were in the lead roles in this movie.

10) Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bollywood Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is synonymous with larger than life imagination and execution. The story of a young girl trapped in the largest brothel of Mumbai becoming a fearless icon for the prostitutes was presented with nuance and Bhansali’s aesthetically pleasing vision. Alia Bhatt who played the lead role proved her acting prowess in this movie. It collected around Rs 200 crore worldwide.