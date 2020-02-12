10 years of 'My Name Is Khan': 5 reasons why the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer was an instant classic

The Karan Johar-directed My Name Is Khan hit screens on this day exactly 10 years ago and redefined the tenets of Indian cinema. The hard-hitting drama, which dealt with Islamophobia in a post 9/11 world, featured arguably one of the finest performances of Shah Rukh Khan's career and received rave reviews from all corners. Here is a look at why the critically-acclaimed movie remains unforgettable even a decade after its release.



Karan proves his class

Karan Johar, considered to be the flag bearer of commercial cinema, silenced his detractors with the expertly-handed My Name Is Khan that dealt with the sensitive issue of terrorism without projecting any individual or community as the villain. He also refrained from including 'mass' elements in the movie, which added a new dimension to its appeal.

SRK's Best

Playing the role of a caring father with Asperger syndrome, SRK hit a proverbial home run and left movie buffs spellbound. Everything about his performance was nearly perfect and helped him remind movie buffs of his abilities as an actor. 'King Khan', in particular, received praise from all corners for essaying a challenging character, which could easily have been reduced to a caricature, with such sincerity that it connected with the aam junta in no time.

The Golden Couple

Bollywood's 'golden couple' SRK and Kajol reunited for My Name Is Khan and impressed one and all with their realistic yet crackling chemistry. The two played parents to a young boy in the film and this added a touch of freshness to their onscreen dynamics.

That Dialogue

The chilling 'My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist' line was arguably the x-factor of the Kjo movie as it highlighted the protagonist's vulnerability while sending a strong social message. SRK's awesome delivery upped its recall value big time, helping it gain cult status.

Money Matters

The movie emerged as a commercial success despite not being a traditional SRK starrer and this helped its message reach a wide audience. In some ways, its box office performance proved that content and not 'masala' is the key to making a strong impact.