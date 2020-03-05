12th edition of BIFFes ends on colourful note

Drawing the curtains down on the week-long musings on the world’s best cinemas, the 12th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) ended on a colourful note on Wednesday.

Even though the looming threat of the outbreak of coronavirus and stringent restrictions on international travel prevented many from participating in the valedictory event, hundreds joined in at the banquet hall of the Vidhana Soudha to cheer up the makers of the best cinemas.

Thai cinema Happy Old Years won the coveted Best Asian Film award for its sensitive portrayal of the global theme of the past versus the present in the modern-day era. Similarly, Munirathna Kurukshetra directed by Naganna won the Most Popular Kannada Cinema of the Year award.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Vajubhai Vala said there is a need for more sensible films as cinemas in today’s world does not just serve as a mode of entertainment.

“Movies help character building. Even if one does not comprehend every bit of a movie, most parts of the cinema influence their perspective,” he opined.

Applauding the efforts of South Indian movie directors and producers, Vala said: “There have been better quality movies by these directors compared to Hindi films and hence, were dubbed into several other languages.”

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said there is a need for a film city in the state and it will soon materialise as a proposal to create one is pending before the chief minister.