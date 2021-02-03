4 arrested for chasing TV actress Prachi Tehlan's car

4 arrested for chasing TV actress Prachi Tehlan's car, verbally abusing her

She had lodged a complaint on Tuesday morning

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 03 2021, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 11:50 ist
TV actress Prachi Tehlan. Credit: Instagram Photo/@prachitehlan/@dilshad_fashion_stylist

The Delhi Police has arrested four men for allegedly chasing the car of a television actress and verbally abusing her in the national capital's Rohini area, officials said on Wednesday.

Prachi Tehlan's car was chased when she was returning home along with her husband in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, they said.

When she reached her home at Prashant Vihar, the men got out of their vehicle and verbally abused her, a senior police officer said.

She lodged a complaint on Tuesday morning, following which the men were arrested. The men were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident, the officer said. 

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi Police
New Delhi

What's Brewing

Roads too noisy for birds to think, crickets to mate!

Roads too noisy for birds to think, crickets to mate!

Psychologists say cricketers need more support

Psychologists say cricketers need more support

The hidden epidemic on travel’s front line

The hidden epidemic on travel’s front line

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

 