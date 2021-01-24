5 reasons why Ravi Teja’s ‘Krack’ exceeded expectations at the box office

Actor Ravi Teja’s latest movie Krack has emerged as a commercial success despite releasing at a time when theatres are operating at 50 per cent capacity due to Covid-19 protocols. The biggie has made a profit of over Rs 14 crore at the worldwide box office, exceeding expectations.

With Krack hitting the right notes, here is a look at why the film helped the ‘Mass Maharaja’ regain his lost mojo.

Good timing: Krack managed to open on a good note at the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana box office despite a few initial hiccups as it was the first major release of the Sankranti season. The film had a free run till the arrival of the other festival biggies - Red and Master, thus, remaining strong over the extended first weekend. It collected a share of nearly Rs 21 crore in the first week.

Positive reviews: Krack received reasonably positive reviews with most critics praising the effective performances and the engaging screenplay. The positive word of mouth helped the film stay strong once the initial buzz faded. In fact, trade insiders feel that Krack will remain the choice of the masses even in the third week.

A golden jodi: Ravi Teja had previously teamed up with actor Shruti Haasan for the 2013 release Balupu, which emerged as a big hit at the box office. Krack reunites the successful jodi much to the delight of the aam janta. The Nela Ticket actor’s reel antics complimented the young diva’s glamourous screen presence, adding a new dimension to the film.

The winning combination: Krack reunites Ravi Teja with noted filmmaker Gopichand, who had wielded the microphone for his successful films Don Seenu and Balupu. Their combined track record gave the film an edge over the Vikramarkudu hero’s previous films Nela Ticket and Disco Raja.

Treat for the masses: Actor Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better holds the distinction of being the first major Telugu movie to release in theatres after the Covid-19 lockdown. While the film did well at the box office, it was a romantic-comedy as opposed to a mass entertainer. Krack, on the other hand, was a complete actioner with plenty of commercial elements. The film’s mass appeal worked in its favour, especially in the smaller centers.