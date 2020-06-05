5 years of ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’: Ranveer Singh shares an old BTS photo

It is no secret that Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented and popular stars in Bollywood today. The young hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his lively personality and impressive screen presence. He has starred in quite a few blockbusters and proved that he belongs to the big league. The Befikre actor just shared a Behind The Scenes (BTS) photos from the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do, which completed five years on Friday. In the snap, he is seen in his usual animated avatar as he chills like a boss.

Dil Dhadakne Do, directed by noted filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, was a comedy-drama that revolved around the exploits of a dysfunctional family. The movie, featuring Ranveer and Anushka Sharma as the lead pair emerged as a runaway hit and clicked with target audience. The cast included Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Rahul Bose. It received favourable reviews with critics praising the realistic portrayal of relationships.

Coming back to Ranveer, he was last seen in the well-received Gully Boy that featured him in the role of a rapper. The film, marking his first collaboration with Alia Bhatt, did well at the ticket window and was chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars. It, however, did not make the cut.

He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited 83, which revolves around how India manged to win the Cricket World Cup 1983. The Kabir Khan-helmed biggie was supposed to release in April but this did not happen due to the COVID-19 crisis. One is likely to get clarity on the new release date when things return to normal. He will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, featuring Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey in the lead.