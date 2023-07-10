50 Cent to tour India in November

Popular rapper 50 Cent on Monday said he will hold a concert here on November 25 as part of The Final Lap Tour.

The American recording artiste, known for hit songs such as Candy Shop and In da Club, last performed in Mumbai in 2007.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, shared the update with fans on his Instagram account.

"Namaste, India. It's your boy, 50. I got crazy news for you. I'm coming to Mumbai, India in November. It's going down... 'The Final Lap Tour'," the 48-year-old rapper said in his video post.

What's up India! I'm coming your way to Mumbai on November 25th for The Final Lap Tour.

The concert will be held at the DY Patil Stadium.