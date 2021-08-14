7 movies about freedom fighters to watch on Independence Day

Thousands of Indians strived hard for the sovereignty of the country, which paved the way for a better tomorrow. Over the years, several filmmakers have paid tribute to these brave hearts with their work. Here is a look at some highly popular feature films, which are based on/inspired by the life of freedom fighters.

Alluri Seetarama Raju (Telugu, 1974)

The film was based on the life of Alluri Seetarama Raju, a revolutionary who fought the British Raj for imposing restrictions on the movement of tribals. The biggie featured 'Super Star' Krishna in the titular role and is widely regarded as the finest movie of his illustrious career. It received raved reviews for the top-notch performances and production values, emerging as a big hit.

Gandhi (English, 1982)

Ben Kingsley delivered the performance of a lifetime when he essayed the titular role in the evergreen classic, which revolved around the life of the 'Father of the Nation' and celebrated his ideals. The masterpiece won the Academy Award for 'Best Picture' while the ace performer took home the Oscar for 'Best Actor'. Gandhi had a stellar cast that included the likes of Rohini Hattangadi, Habib Tanvir, Amrish Puri and Saeed Jaffrey.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (Hindi, 2002)

Ajay Devgn received rave reviews for his effortless performance in the critically-acclaimed movie, which celebrated the life of the braveheart Bhagat Singh. The biggie featured memorable songs and an emotional climax, which helped it attain cult status. It did not do well at the box office but won National Awards in two categories-- 'Best Actor' and 'Best Feature Film'.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (Hindi, 2004)

The film featured underrated actor Sachin Khedekar in the role of 'Netaji' and highlighted the events leading to the formation of the Azad Hind Fauj. The movie received positive reviews for its sincere performances and impressive production values, winning the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising (Hindi, 2005)

Director Ketan Mehta's magnum opus revolved around the life of the braveheart Mangal Pandey, the catalyst behind India's first war of Independence in 1857. The Aamir Khan-starrer garnered international acclaim for its intense climax, which highlighted the aftermath of his execution. Its impressive cast included names such as Rani Mukerji, Ameesha Patel and 'Bond villain' Toby Stephens.

Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja (Malayalam, 2010)



Kerala's 'Simham' inspired the common man with his bravery in the Cotiote War in which he challenged the East India Company. Mollywood legend Mammootty played the real-life hero in Hariharan's magnum opus, which opened to a thunderous response at the box office. The 'Megastar' received universal acclaim for his work in what many described as the most challenging project of his career.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (Telugu, 2019)

Chiranjeevi played a character based on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a braveheart from Kurnool who fought the British in 1847, in director Surender Reddy's magnum opus. The film opened to a good response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The multi-starrer featured several grand yet realistic action scenes, which clicked with the masses. The closing moments, in particular, were quite impressive. It featured Tamannaah and 'Thalaivi' Nayanthara as the leading ladies.

Honorable mentions: Veerapandiya Kattabomman (Tamil, 1959), Kittur Chennamma (Kannada, 1962), Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (English, 2000), Manikarnika (Hindi, 2019)