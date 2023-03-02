A busy, affable PRO turns actor

With an affable smile, Harish Arasu has a knack of handling jam-packed press conferences with admirable calmness. Believe it or not, at least 8-11 Kannada films release every week. The Kannada film industry is known to produce the most number of films every year. In an era of overflowing content, it's a challenging task to take these films to the audiences. PR professionals are forever on the job of coordinating with journalists about unending promotional events.

Harish is one of the busiest public relation officer (PRO) in the Kannada film fraternity. It's been a short journey in his field but the 30-year-old is excited about his new opportunity: to act on the big screen. "I came to Bengaluru with acting dreams but I found my true calling in PR," says Harish, who is set to feature in 'Kendada Seragu', which has an ensemble cast, including veteran Malashree, promising actor Bhoomi Shetty and Shobhitha, who has acted in Tulu films.

"As far as acting in films is concerned, I will go with the flow," says Harish, keeping his expectations in check. In the film directed by Rocky Somli, Harish, who plays a Muslim man, is pleased to have grabbed an "interesting role" and is excited about a dance number.

"I used to be a Veeragase artiste during festivals and processions in my village. I was popular for dancing on orchestra nights," says Harish. I would love to explore more acting opportunities and learn the craft on the job," adds Harish, who was first introduced to acting in 'Kannada Deshadol' (2018). He is also awaiting the release of 'Dheera Samrat'.

For someone who plied his trade in modelling and made filmy content on Facebook even as he handled a job in the transpiration department of an IT company, Harish isn't keen on plunging completely into acting in films. He was encouraged by some in the industry to be an actor thanks to his "photogenic face" but Harish has bigger goals as a film PRO.

He began making a mark as a PR professional with digital marketing. Just when he was gearing up for a bigger move in his career, the pandemic struck and he was confined to his home in a village in Kadur taluk, Chikkamagaluru district.

Several months of no work gave Harish the extra zeal to establish his career in PR when industry members promised to back him. Many, including several officials from the Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) instilled confidence in me and told me "I can bring in the youthful energy needed for the hectic job," he says.

Harish didn't have it easy at the start with some events handled by him getting lukewarm response. It took a while for him to find his footing and understand the nuances of his profession. From then onwards, it's been a swift rise, having worked for 150 plus films in just two years. He set up his office Arasu Creations for his maiden film 'Pukasatte Lifu', starring the late National Award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay and has been part of popular films such as 'Sakkath', 'Madhagaja', and 'Kranti'.

"I don't limit myself to the classic way of film promotion. I tend to utilise the advantage of digital mediums but at the same time, I don't ignore traditional forms of media such as the newspaper and television. I believe in 360 degree campaigning. Even posters and pamphlets are crucial," says Harish, who is often seen at events as a sophisticated corporate employee, ushering people in his formal attire.

From a one-man army, Harish has developed a six-member team at his office, which he says is bustling with "discussions about film promotions with producers". He is happy how his career has taken off, having also extended his reach in the pan-India space by anchoring the Karnataka leg promotion of films such as 'RRR', 'Vikram', 'Cobra', 'Liger' and 'Dasara'. "The likes of Vikram ('Cobra') and Vijay Devarakonda ('Liger') were very appreciative of my work," he says.