A fiery proposal: Stuntman lights himself on fire while asking his girlfriend to marry him

Stuntman shocks girlfriend with a 'fiery proposal'

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 12 2020, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 23:34 ist
Riky Ash made a unique proposal while covered in flames. Credit: Daily Mail UK

Proposing in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower or Taj Mahal seems old-fashioned, and the conventional one-knee-down was given a twist by this professional stuntman as he proposed to his beloved -- with the back of his coat and pants on fire. 

The blazing act by Riky Ash, 52, was set up to look like a photoshoot with his girlfriend Katrina Dobson, 48. Katrina, a nurse by profession, was initially shocked by the act and eventually responded with a yes.

The coronavirus frontline worker said that she knew Riky would be set alight as part of the photoshoot but had no clue that a wedding proposal was on its way. 

Katrina was apparently informed that the photoshoot was regarding a National Health Service nurse finding love, and hence she arrived to the studio aptly dressed - in her scrubs. 

“He sold it to me as a story on something that would make people smile,” said Katrina in a report by the Daily Mail.

“When he was set on fire, I saw he had his hand in his pocket. I thought ‘what are you doing’, get your hand out of your pocket, and all of a sudden he just took out this ring.”

Riky, who has starred in advertisements in the UK and has also acted in Tim Burton blockbuster Sleepy Hollow said, “She couldn’t even get the word ‘yes’ out because she was so shocked,” in the report.

 

