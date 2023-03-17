A moving tale on the plight of gig workers

A moving tale on the plight of gig workers

'Zwigato' (a portmanteau of Swiggy and Zomato) follows the lives, and bikes, of millions of 'invisible' gig workers in India

Angel Rani
Angel Rani,
  • Mar 17 2023, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 10:43 ist
Zwigato is a portmanteau of Swiggy and Zomato. Credit: Twitter/@KapilSharmaK9

Zwigato

Hindi (Theatres)

Director: Nandita Das

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami

Rating: 3/5

The app on your phone delivers food to you. Leave a poor feedback, and it snatches the delivery boy’s daily bread.

Zwigato (a portmanteau of Swiggy and Zomato) follows the lives, and bikes, of millions of “invisible” gig workers in India.

They are omnipresent, yet we don’t “see” them. They are the insignificant foot soldiers yoked to a powerful tool that runs solely on “stars”.

Comedian Kapil Sharma veers off his terrain to dig deep into the informal labour market. And he comes up with a poignant, but familiar, story of India’s unemployed... several lakhs of them.

Also Read: Nandita: ‘Zwigato’ reflects the tussle between man and algorithms

Sharma is a casualty of Covid layoffs. Once a company manager, he now zooms on his bike to deliver food, mostly to the privileged pockets of the city. His school-going daughter sulks when she comes to know that papa was at her principal’s door, too.

The social commentary shows facts as they are. At one point, a daily wage worker anxiously asks Sharma whether he can take up delivery jobs on a cycle.

Director Nandita Das shines plenty of light on a country that trumpets countless schemes for the poor, but discriminates on the basis of class and caste. The divide is so commonplace that one doesn’t realise that they exist. A lift scene tells us that it is better to be a dog than a housekeeping staff.

Shahana Goswami does a terrific act as Kapil Sharma’s wife who tries to make some money as a cleaner at a mall.

‘Zwigato’ is an everyman’s tale, a man who is trampled every day by the entitled class. Dangle some deceptive incentives, and he is ready to toil around the clock. Because he is helpless. The next time you order food, don’t be stingy with stars. You might be stealing from your delivery agent’s plate.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Entertainment
Covid-19
Covid
Kapil Sharma
Nandita Das

Related videos

What's Brewing

The bohemian look: Where more is better

The bohemian look: Where more is better

Doll up your homes

Doll up your homes

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

 