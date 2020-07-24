A photo from Sushant Singh Rajput’s first play goes viral ahead of Dil Bechara’s release

The eagerly-awaited Dil Bechara, the last movie in Sushant Singh Rajput’s career, is all to release on Disney+ Hotstar today (July 24) and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. Hours before the film’s premiere, an old photo from SSR’s first play Pukaar (2007) is going viral on social media. In it, ‘Anni’ is seen alongside the team of the production. The play was directed by Juuhi Babbar, who originally shared the photo on Instagram hours after Sushant ended his life on June 14.

While sharing the post, she had recalled that she worked with SSR on two plays (Pukaar and Dauda Dauda Bhaaga Bhaaga sa) and shared a good rapport with him. She added that the ‘Patna Boy’ was spotted by a casting agent/director from Balaji Telefilms while selling tickets for one of the plays.

Sushant, a self-made star, began his acting career in the TV industry with the Ekta Kapoor-backed Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and subsequently went on to star in Pavitra Rishta. He made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che, adding a new dimension to his career. Thereafter, he acted in the well-received Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, proving his mettle. He also essayed a key role in Aamir Khan’s PK, directed by Raju Hirani.



It was, however, the Neeraj Pandey-helmed MS Dhoni that established him as a household name. The film, revolving around the professional and personal journey of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, did well at the box office and proved to be a feast for MSD fans.

While his next release Raabta did not do well at the ticket window, he bounced back with the critically-acclaimed Sonchiriya and the sleeper hit Chhichhore. The Karan Johar-backed Drive, however, released directly on Netflix and skipped the theatrical release. The previously-mentioned Dil Bechara was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.