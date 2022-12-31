A poignant tale of love and loss

‘Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda’ is a consistently engaging film

Jagadish Angadi
Jagadish Angadi,
  • Dec 31 2022, 00:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2022, 17:00 ist
Krishna (Dhananjaya), a bartender, falls in love with Rukmini (Aditi Prabhudeva). Credit: Special arrangement

Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda

Kannada (Theatres)

Director: Kushal Gowda 

Cast: Dhananjaya, Aditi Prabhudeva, Yash Shetty, Prakash Belawadi, Praanya P Rao, Bhavana

Review: 3.5/5

‘Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda’ is a consistently engaging film. Director Kushal Gowda blends the elements of a thriller, an ethereal romance and aspects of a road movie proportionately to offer an heart-wrenching experience.

Krishna (Dhananjaya), a bartender, falls in love with Rukmini (Aditi Prabhudeva), a masseuse, who comes from a poor background. Chukki, a girl, is the victim of her parents’ somewhat strained relationship. These two subplots are intertwined. The third subplot deals with Chukki and her boyfriend Arjun, who are unable to make a decision whether they should abort their affair or not.

The flick takes off with the grown up Chukki narrating the story, recalling her unforgettable journey with Krishna. The director opts for non-linear narration.  The story is marked by freshness. The flick is about innocent people and their helplessness in a cobweb of circumstances. 

A love story involving Krishna and Rukmini and an innocent bond between two strangers, Krishna and Chukki, linger even after the climax. Karthik’s cinematography and Anoop Seelin’s background music are the film’s highlights.

There are certain flaws. An attempt to abduct Chukki and Krishna’s efforts to save her at a roadside Dhaba, feel forced into the plot. The backstory of Nagasaki (Yash Shetty) and the reason for his imprisonment are not properly explained. The strained relationship between Chukki parents’ could have been substantiated further. 

The movie boasts of strong performances. Dhananjaya, Aditi Prabhudeva, Yash Shetty, Prakash Belawadi, Praanya P Rao and Bhavana slip into their roles easily. The averagely choreographed action scenes are saved by Dhananjaya’s screen presence and energy.

Despite flaws, this poignant film is a perfect family entertainer and caps off a successful year for Kannada cinema.

