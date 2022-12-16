A psychological thriller let down by shoddy screenplay

Freddy

Hindi (Disney+Hotstar)

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya

Rating: 2.5/5

When the 'heartthrob of the nation' decides he has had enough of stolen glances and smug grins, what does he do? Well, he decides to bare his teeth to the camera! And thus is born a two-plus hour movie, ostensibly a thriller, but more a vehicle for the star to say, 'look, dude! I am also doing a 'different' movie!'

Freddy, played by Kartik Aaryan, is not your friendly neighbourhood dentist. He is socially awkward, and just in case you didn't notice, the screenplay stresses over and again that he is an introvert (okay dude, we get it). Also, he is super-uncomfortable around girls — in the very first scene, the poor dentist is stood up by his date, adding to his angst.

Nevertheless, he keeps meeting prospective dates in the same cafe and orders the same falooda every time. More gloomy than creepy and one almost pities the loner-dentist looking out for love. And then walks into his clinic Kainaaz (Alaya F) and Freddy is a goner. Even as he gets to know about her abusive husband, the almost-sociopath is pulled deeper and deeper into a morass of a so-called crime passionnel.

The funny thing is, initially at least, Freddy has everything going for it. It is primed to be a juicy psychological thriller, the lead character has enough quirks to keep the viewer interested and the atmosphere is sufficiently eerie (every character seems a little off, which actually works for the story).

But, but. As the story progresses and Freddy becomes increasingly unhinged and obsessed with revenge, the viewer begins to feel as vexed as Freddy's pet tortoise, which looks as if it is itching to thwack its master over his head. The screenplay predictably unravels though the climax was more gripping than I expected it to be. Acting-wise, Alaya F does a surprisingly good job while the 'heartthrob' is not too bad either — it is the screenplay that lets them down.