A R Rahman shares priceless photo as he pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman wrote just four words in his tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, "Love, respect and prayers", on Sunday, but posted a picture that said a thousand words -- of him sitting at the Nightingale's feet.
Rahman has collaborated with the Nightingale for some of his most-remembered tracks, including Jiya Jale filmed on Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in Mani Ratnam's Dil Se.
Lata Mangeshkar and Rahman shared a mutual bond of love and respect.
Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar no more: 'Didi' recorded her last song in 2019
In an interview some years ago, Lataji, talking about the music maestro, had said: "A.R. Rahman is very talented. I have sung very few songs for him. I love Jiya Jale. Rahman and I came together for the first time for this evergreen number from Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se'. It became such a rage. And I'm asked to sing that song at every concert that I go to.
"I think he was a little intimidated by me when we did Jiya Jale in Chennai. But he allowed me to do it my own way. And when I started humming an impromptu 'alaap' at the end of the tune, he told me to just go on. He recorded that as well.
"Subsequently I recorded other songs with Rahman. My duet 'Luka Chuppi' with Rahman for 'Rang De Basanti' became so popular. It's rare nowadays to get a good song like it.
