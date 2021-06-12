A realistic James Bond franchise: Ram Gopal Varma on 'The Family Man 2'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter on Saturday to praise actor Manoj Bajpayee's recently-released web series The Family Man 2. Daud's creator said that the Amazon original is a 'realistic' James Bond franchise, which combines family drama with action to offer entertainment.



'Ramu' added that the series reached its potential as it was headlined by an 'incredible actor'.

The director and Bajpayee share a strong professional rapport and collaborated for the cult classic Satya, which hit the screens in 1998. The gangster drama established the powerhouse performer as a force to be reckoned with. The star was also part of his popular films Daud ,Prema Katha, Shool and Sarkar 3. Bajpayee essayed a negative role in Road, which was produced by RGV.

Also Read | I know how to make films, not hits: Director Ram Gopal Varma

The Family Man 2, helmed by Raj and DK, revolves around what happens when NIA agent Srikant Tiwari joins a dangerous mission in Chennai at a time when his marriage is on the rocks. It received rave reviews for the intense screenplay and engaging performances. Bajpayee, in particular, garnered attention for doing justice to the layered character.

The series has a stellar cast that includes Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, Mime Gopi, Sharad Kelkar and Uday 'Chellam Sir' Mahesh.

The Family Man 2 landed in trouble prior to its release when the Tamil Nadu government demanded a ban on the biggie for 'insulting Tamil culture'. The makers reacted to the issue by urging everyone to watch the show before forming an opinion. Samantha, who plays a Sri Lankan Tamil in the series, later clarified that she took up The Family Man 2 to encourage people to fight against oppression.

Coming back to RGV, he is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Dangerous. The film is a 'lesbian story', which features Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly in the lead. Bajpayee, on the other hand, will next be seen in the thriller Dial 100, co-starring Neena Gupta, and Despatch.