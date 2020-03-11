A young Shruti Haasan sings with Asha Bhosle in this adorable throwback photo

Actress Shruti Haasan recently shared a photograph from her childhood in which she is seen singing alongside the legendary Asha Bhosle. The throwback photo has taken social media by storm with fans saying she had a flair for music even as a young girl.

The 34-year-old star is not just a competent actress but an equally gifted singer. The pan-Indian audience first got a taste of her musical abilities when she sang the Chupadi Chupadi Chaachi song from Kamal Haasan's Chachi 420, adding a new dimension to her career. It was, however, the Ram Ram song from Hey Ram which helped her become the talk of the town with her raw energy. The Balupu actress subsequently lent her vocals to films such as Luck, Aagadu, Tevar and Unn aipol Oruvan and proved her mettle. She is also the lead vocalist for the rock band The Extramentals.

Coming to the present, Shruti was recently seen in the action-packed television series Treadstone, featuring her in the role of an assassin. On the film front, the Haasan girl is awaiting the release of her latest Tamil flick Laabam, featuring her as the leading lady opposite 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi. Tollywood's favourite 'Sundari' also has the Ravi Teja starrer Krack in her kitty.

Interestingly, the grapevine suggests that Shruti will be seen playing Pawan Kalyan's wife in Vakeel Saab. This, however, has not been confirmed yet. The film, a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink, revolves around the challenges faced by young women and highlights that "no means no". The inside talk is that the social-drama will feature a few action scenes, which were not a part of the Hindi version