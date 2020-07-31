AA 21': Allu Arjun teams up with filmmaker Koratala Siva for his next movie

Tollywood hero Allu Arjun, on Friday (July 31), took to Twitter to announce that he will be seen be teaming up with top filmmaker Koratala Siva for a film being referred to as AA 21. The 'Stylish Star' said that he is 'elated' about finally teaming up with the ace storyteller. He added that he shares a good bond with the team behind the project and looks forward to working with them.

"Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu. Been looking forward to this for quite a while. My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing my love for you guys," (sic) he tweeted.

Koratala Siva is known for highlighting important issues with his movies. While the Jr NTR starrer Janatha Garage revolved around caring for the environment, Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu encouraged people to be responsible citizens. Similarly, Srimanthudu dealt with the concept of adopting villages. Many feel AA 21 too will carry an important message and carter to the taste of the pan-India audience.

Coming back to Allu Arjun, he was last seen in the Sankranthi biggie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that did exceptionally well at the box office despite facing competition from Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film had a strong cast the included Pooja Hegde, Mollywood hero Jayaram and Tabu.

'Bunny' will soon be turning his attention to the Sukumar-directed Pushpa, which features him in the role of a lorry driver. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and this has piqued the curiosity. According to several reports, the 'Karnataka Crush' will be playing the role of a forest officer and mouthing dialogues in a unique dialect in the biggie

Pushpa is slated to release in multiple languages, making it an important affair for all concerned.

On the other hand, Koratala Siva will soon be resuming work on Acharya/Chiru 152, featuring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead.

