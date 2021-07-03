Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao to divorce after 15 years

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 03 2021, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 12:15 ist
Bollywood star Aamir Khan has parted ways with his wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao. Credit: AFP Photo

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has parted ways with his wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao. The two issued an official statement on Saturday confirming that they have decided to 'formalise' their divorce, bringing their 15-year-old marriage to an end.

More to follow...

Aamir Khan
bollywood
DH Entertainment

What's Brewing

