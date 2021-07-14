Aamir Khan productions denies crew littered Ladakh set

Aamir Khan productions denies 'Laal Singh Chaddha' crew littered Ladakh set

Last week, a Twitter user shared video clips from Wakha village, Ladakh, alleging that the crew of Laal Singh Chaddha littered

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 14 2021, 03:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 03:15 ist
Khan is currently filming for the Advait Chandan-directorial in the union territory. Credit: PTI Photo

Superstar Aamir Khan's production house on Tuesday dismissed claims that the crew of its upcoming movie, "Laal Singh Chaddha", polluted a shooting location in Ladakh.

Khan is currently filming for the Advait Chandan-directorial in the union territory.

Last week, a Twitter user shared video clips from Wakha village, Ladakh, alleging that the crew of the 56-year-old actor's film had shot a sequence at the place but left without cleaning the area afterwards.

The video showed used water bottles scattered across the location, which the user claimed was the filming area.

In a statement posted on the official Twitter handle of Aamir Khan Productions, the team denied the allegation and wrote that the filming locations are open to be verified by the authorities.

"We believe that there are some rumours/allegations about our location not being kept clean. We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like," the note read.

In the statement, the production house stressed that its team follows "strict protocols" for cleanliness in and around the shooting spaces.

"We have a team which makes sure that the location is kept trash-free at all times. At the end of the day there is a re-check of the entire location.

"At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a location we leave it as clean, or cleaner than we found it," the statement read.

Also starring Kareen Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, "Laal Singh Chaddha" is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 blockbuster "Forrest Gump". 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Aamir Khan
Entertainment
Ladakh

What's Brewing

Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways

Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways

K'taka govt now allows citizens to define their family

K'taka govt now allows citizens to define their family

Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way

Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way

Deuba: Nepal's fifth time lucky prime minister

Deuba: Nepal's fifth time lucky prime minister

TikTok sounds used to spread Covid jab misinformation

TikTok sounds used to spread Covid jab misinformation

India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics

India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope spots 4 exoplanets

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope spots 4 exoplanets

In Pics | Billionaires who have travelled to space

In Pics | Billionaires who have travelled to space

Solar wind set to hit Earth; power fluctuations likely

Solar wind set to hit Earth; power fluctuations likely

 