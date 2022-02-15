Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to release theatrically on August 11

Superstar Aamir Khan-led “Laal Singh Chaddha” will now arrive in theatres across the world on August 11, the makers announced on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Aamir Khan Productions announced the new release date of the movie, which was earlier scheduled to come out on April 14.

The banner said they decided to push the worldwide release as the team needs some more time to complete the film.

“This is to announce that our film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11th Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide,” the statement read.

Aamir Khan Productions also expressed gratitude to film producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series for shifting the release of his Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon-starrer period drama “Adipurush” to avoid box office clash with "Laal Singh Chaddha".

“We would like to thank Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, Om Raut and the entire team of ‘Adipurush’ from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their film much-awaited, 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that 'Laal Singh Chaddha' can come on 11th Aug 2022,” the note read.

“Laal Singh Chaddha” is the official Hindi remake of 1994 Hollywood blockbuster “Forrest Gump”, featuring Tom Hanks.

The Hindi version is adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, who earlier worked with Khan in the 2017 drama “Secret Superstar”.

“Laal Singh Chaddha” also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, among others.

It is backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions.

Check out latest videos from DH: