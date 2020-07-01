Aamir Khan's mother tests negative for Covid-19

Aamir Khan on Wednesday said his mother has tested negative for Covid-19, a day after some of his staff members were found to be coronavirus positive.
The 55-year-old actor and his family members had tested negative for Covid-19 but his mother's test was awaited.
Also Read: Aamir Khan's staff tests positive for Covid-19
"Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is COVID-19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes, (sic)" Aamir tweeted.
On Tuesday, the Dangal star released a statement and said after members of his staff tested positive, they were immediately quarantined.
Aamir said the BMC officials were quick with their response and sterilised the entire society.
The actor also thanked the doctors and nurses at Kokilaben Hospital for taking care of his family and staff during the testing process.
'They want to kill me’: Covid-19 patients's delirium
Coronavirus: Not all, but why do few infect others?
Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India
What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution
Many U’khand villagers rely on Nepalese mobile towers
Covid-19: The final straw for India's airlines?
Wake up dadu: 3-yr-old to grandpa killed in J&K attack