AAP MP Raghav Chadha, actor Parineeti Chopra engaged

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra on Saturday got engaged in a private ceremony, attended by family members and political leaders.

Raghav and Parineeti shared the news on their Instagram pages, posting several photos from the ceremony.

"Everything I prayed for .. She said yes!" wrote the 34-year-old Rajya Sabha MP.

The ceremony, held at the Central Delhi's Kapurthala House, was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti's cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The function began at 5 pm with Sukhmani Sahib path, followed by ardas. Engagement took place at 8 pm.

For the special occasion, Raghav wore an ivory achkan from his uncle, designer Pawan Sachdeva's collection, while Parineeti, 34, opted for a pastel peach dress by Manish Malhotra.

The guests also included Congress leader P Chidambaram, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien.

Priyanka arrived from the US earlier in the day to attend the ring ceremony. She wore a yellow saree for the occasion and posed for the shutterbugs along with Parineeti's father Pawan Chopra.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who also arrived in the national capital in the morning, was seen dressed in a black and white kurta pyjama with jacket for the function.

Rumours of the Rajya Sabha MP and Chopra's wedding started in March after they were spotted together in Mumbai. The duo reached Delhi on Tuesday for the engagement.

On the eve of their engagement, Chopra's Mumbai home and Chadha's government residence in Delhi were decorated with lights and flowers.