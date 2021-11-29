'Aashiqui Aa Gayi' teaser: First single from Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' hits the right notes

T-Series on Monday unveiled the teaser of the first single from Prabhas' upcoming movie Radhe Shyam much to the delight of 'Darlings'. The Mithoon-composed track is titled Aashiqui Aa Gayi and has been sung by Arijit Singh. It caters to those fond of melodious romantic numbers. The full song will be unveiled on December 1.

Radhe Shyam is touted to be a romantic drama that revolves around the 'timeless' bond between two lovers. It features the mass hero in the role of a lover boy with a secret, which makes the film a complete departure from the Baahubali saga. The biggie stars Pooja Hegde as the female protagonist and marks her first collaboration with the Saaho actor. The Aravinda Sametha star had some time ago revealed that Radhe Shyam's romantic scenes will appeal to a class audience. The cast includes Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sachin Khedekar. The flick has been shot in Hindi and Telugu and will hit the screens this Sankranti.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is working on the actioner Salaar that marks his first collaboration with director Prashanth Neel. The film reportedly features him in two distinct avatars and is likely to be a treat for those fond of 'massy' action dramas. He will be seen as Lord Ram in the mythological drama Adipurush. It is directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame and will celebrate the 'victory of good over evil'. The cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. He also has Nag Ashwin's Project K, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, in his kitty.

Pooja, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Cirkus. The film is touted to be a comedy and has been directed by Rohit Shetty. She is also part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, starring Salman Khan, and 'Thalapathy' Vijay's upcoming movie Beast.

