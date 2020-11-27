Abhishek Bachchan remembers grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his birth anniversary

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachan has taken to Instagram to remember his grandfather and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his birth anniversary. The Dhoom star said that he misses his ‘dadaji’ a lot and tries to do justice to his legacy through his work. ‘AB Jr’ shared a throwback photograph of the ace poet.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan, who was born in 1907, became an inseparable part of the literature due to his impeccable yet simple writing style. He was fluent in Awadhi and Hindustani, which helped him connect with the ‘aam janta’. Couplets from his popular poem Agneepath were used in the popular movie of the same name, which featured his son Bollywood ‘Megastar’ Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

His poems Madhushala and Jo Beet Hayi too have attained cult status. He lives on through his work. Big B shared lines from his poems during his battle with Covid-19. The Zanjeer hero even shared a photograph of Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s statue in Poland.

Meanwhile, Abhishek is going through a busy phase on the work front. He made his web debut with the Amazon Prime Video original Breathe: Into The Shadows, which received mixed reviews from critics. It had a stellar cast that included Amit Sadh, Nithya Nenen, and Saiyami Kher.

Abhishek was recently seen in the Anurag Basu-helmed Ludo, which released directly on Netflix. The crime-drama revolved around when the lives of people from different walks of life get intertwined following a twist of fate. Ludo had a strong cast that included Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The Guru hero will next be seen in The Big Bull, which is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar in the coming months. It features him in a new avatar that has piqued curiosity for the right reasons. He is also working on the eagerly-awaited Bob Biswas.