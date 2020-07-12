Abhishek Bachchan’s 'Breathe Into The Shadows' co-star Amit Sadh to undergo Covid-19 test

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh has tweeted that he will be undergoing a Covid-19 test on Sunday and assured fans that he is ‘perfectly fine’. He further added that he is being tested as a ‘precautionary’ measure as his Breathe Into the Shadows co-star Abhishek Bachchan and ‘Megastar’ Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday (July 11). The Kai Po Che hero also wished the Bachchans speedy recovery.

"Hi all, Thank you everyone for your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine, however will get a precautionary Covid19 test done today. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery,” (sic) he tweeted.

Amit and AB Jr had dubbed for Breathe Into The Shadows in the same studio a few days ago. The two promoted the series via zoom calls to avoid large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Amazon Prime Video-backed Breathe Into The Shadows, a follow up to the well-received Breathe, is a thriller that revolves around what happens when a child ‘goes missing’ under shocking circumstances. The series marks Abhishek and actress Nithya Menen’s digital debuts, which is one of its big highlights. Breathe Into The Shadows went live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (July 10), receiving decent reviews from a section of the audience.

Coming back to Amit, he will soon be seen in Sony LIV’s Avrodh that is set to steam on the popular platform from July 31. He is also awaiting the release of the much-delyed Yaara, which is slated to release directly on ZEE5.

On the other hand, ‘Guru’ will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Big Bull. The movie, which has been produced by Ajay Devgn, will release directly on Disney+Hotstar and skip the theatrical route. He also has the Kaahani spinoff Bob Biswas, featuring him in the titular role, in his kitty.