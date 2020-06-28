Abhishek Bachchan says he lost movies due to his ‘no kissing’ policy

It is no secret that Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most underrated actors in Bollywood. He enjoys a decent fan following due to his impressive screen presence, versatility as a performer and intelligent selection of roles. He has acted in quite a few big films, proving his mettle.

While speaking to noted journalist Rajeev Masand, Abhishek said that he decided against doing movies with intimate scenes after the birth of his daughter Aaradhaya. He added that he missed out on a few movies because of his ‘no kissing’ policy but has no regret about the same.

“Yes, and that's fine. No regrets, because I had a creative point of view, and the producer-director have a creative point of view, and they didn't want to compromise on that and I completely respect that, and it's perfectly fine,” said the Dhoom actor.

Abhishek, who made his big screen debut with Refugee (2000), has faced numerous ups and downs in his career. ‘Junior B’ has been a part of hits such as Guru, the Dhoom series, Paa and Happy New Year. However, he has also acted in flops such as Drona, Game, Raavan and All Is Well.

Abhishek was last seen in the Anurag Kashyap-directed Manmarziyaan, which clicked well with the target audience. He will soon be making his digital debut with the Amazon original Breathe: Into The Shadows, co-starring Amit Sadh and actress Nithya Menen. Many feel, the web series has the potential to open new avenues for the Jhoom Barabar Jhoom actor.

Abhishek has Big Bull in his kitty. The film, however, might get a direct digital release as opposed to a theatrical one. He will also be seen in Ludo and the Kahaani spinoff Bob Biswas. One is likely to get clarity on their release dates once the Covid-19 situation improves.