Abhishek Bachchan thanks team ‘Breathe Into The Shadows’ with an emotional note

Abhishek Bachchan is arguably one of the popular actors in the Hindi film industry and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. AB Jr made his digital debut with the much-hyped Breathe Into The Shadows, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 10, adding a new dimension to his career.

Abhishek, on Friday (July 11), took to Twitter and thanked those associated with Breathe Into The Shadows for making it a memorable affair. In his note, the Guru actor said that he was grateful to director Mayank Sharma and the writers for giving it their all. He added that the show has received the support of the audience, which is the ‘greatest joy’ for an actor.

“Reading all your beautiful comments has been so wonderful and emotional. The credit has to go entirely to Mayank Sharma my incredible director. His conviction has been such a guiding light. To the great team of writers; Bhavani lyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed. To Abundantia Entertainment our producers, especially Vikram Malhotra for not just co-creating the show but being such a champion of it. Never losing hope and strengthening our resolve whenever we wavered,(sic)” wrote Abhishek.

Breathe Into The Shadows is a sequel to the Amazon Prime Video original Breathe and revolves around what happens when the a child ‘goes missing’ under mysterious circumstances. The cast includes Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher of Choked fame and Mission Mangal actress Nithya Menen. The series has received a decent response with most critics praising the effective performances.

Coming back to Abhishek, he will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Big Bull that revolves around the rise and fall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The Ajay Devgn-backed movie will be releasing on an OTT platform, skipping the theatrical route amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He also has the Anurag Basu-directed Ludo and the Kahaani spinoff Bob Biswas in his kitty.