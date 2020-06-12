Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut, 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' to release on July 10

Amazon Prime Video's latest series Breathe: Into The Shadows, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, is all set to release on July 10.

The psychological crime thriller, created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, mark's Abhishek's digital debut along with pan-South star Nithya Menen.

Breathe: Into The Shadows will see actor Amit Sadh reprise his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant from the first chapter of the series in 2018.

“We are extremely excited to bring a brand new show Breathe: Into The Shadows, featuring exceptional cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher. We are confident that our customers will love this edge-of-the-seat emotional thriller across India and beyond," Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said in a statement.

Directed by Mayank Sharma, the Amazon Original is written by a team of writers, including Sharma, Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed.

Sharma said he's happy to bring out an "all new avatar of 'Breathe'" with the latest installment.

"While each character in the show has its own story to tell, viewers will discover just how intriguingly these storylines eventually get interwoven. With this new chapter I am excited to take Prime members on a new roller-coaster journey of emotions and thrills that will leave you gasping for breath.”

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Abundantia Entertainment, said he is excited to team up with the streaming platform after the success of "Breathe", which also featured actor R Madhavan.

"I’m also delighted to get Abhishek in the mix with Amit, Nithya and Saiyami and with Mayank delivering a gripping narrative and a fresh and elevated storyline, we are confident that the show will resonate strongly with fans all over the world," he said.