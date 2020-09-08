Ace cinematographer P C Sreeram rejects offer of a film starring Kangana Ranaut

Ace cinematographer P C Sreeram on Tuesday said he had to reject an offer for a film as it had actor Kangana Ranaut, who is recently in the news for various reasons, as the lead.

“Deep down I felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Sometimes it is only about what (one) feels (is) right. Wishing them all the best,” Sreeram wrote on his verified Twitter account.



Sreeram is one of the popular cinematographers in the country having worked with top directors and actors in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries. Sreeram and Ranaut had first worked in a 2008-Tamil movie Dham Doom featuring ‘Jeyam’ Ravi as the lead.

The tweet went viral immediately with around 600 retweets and nearly 2,000 likes within 30 minutes of posting. Ranaut finds herself at the centre of a raging row over her controversial comments on the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The ‘Queen’ actress has also come under attack from various Bollywood celebrities for her comments on various issues.