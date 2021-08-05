'Acharya' update: Chiranjeevi-starrer nearing completion, two songs remain

Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Acharya is nearly complete, Konidela Production House confirmed on Wednesday (August 4). The talkie portion has already been wrapped up and only two songs remain, which are likely to be shot in the coming days. The film has been directed by Koratala Siva and revolves around the journey of a 'teacher' who teaches his foes a lesson.

The flick is touted to be a commercial action drama with political undertones.

The biggie was to star Trisha as the leading lady but she opted out and the makers roped in Kajal Aggarwal to do the honours. Ram Charan will be seen essaying a key role in the film, which is more than just a guest appearance.

His scenes with his iconic father are touted to be a major highlight of the film. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Kishore. It was to be released this month but the plan was dropped due to the increase in Covid-19 cases. The new release date will be announced once things return to 'normal'.

Chiranjeevi, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be turning his attention to the Telugu adaptation of Malayalam star Mohanlal's popular film Lucifer. It is likely to be 'massier' than the original version and will feature the veteran in a powerful new avatar. Nayanthara, who previously acted alongside the 'Megastar' in the period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, may be roped in to play a key role in the biggie.

It was to be helmed by Sujeeth but things didn't go as planned as the Saaho helmer exited the project. V V Vinayak was offered the film before Mohan Raja formally came on board. 'Chiru' also has the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vedalam, which starred Ajith Kumar and Shruti Haasan, in his kitty.