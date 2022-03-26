'Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu' movie review: Akshara Haasan-starrer makes for a decent watch

Director: Raja Ramamurthy

Cast: Akshara Haasan, Usha Uthup and Suresh Chandra Menon

Language: Tamil

Platform: Prime Video

Rating: 2.5/5

Actor Akshara Haasan's latest movie Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu is a decent comedy-drama that can be enjoyed if one watches with low expectations. The flick revolves around a young woman, from a conservative family, who seeks validation from those around her as she lacks confidence. She is in a relationship with a cricketer but does not really know how to take it forward. Her life changes for the good when she embarks on a journey of self-discovery following a 'bad day'.

The basic storyline caters to an urban audience and sexual discovery, an issue that isn't discussed all too often in commercial cinema. Given the subject, Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu could so easily have morphed into something voyeuristic but that doesn't happen as director Raja Ramamurthy handles the subject with a fair degree of maturity. Yes, there are references to condoms and a few 'f-bombs' but none of this feels out of place. The director makes no attempt to sensationalise these important issues. In a way, this approach is similar to the one adopted by Shoojit Sircar when he directed Vicky Donor, a well-received film that revolved around a 'sperm donor'.

That said, Achcham Madam Naanam does not reach the heights scaled by the Bollywood movie as the writing is not as good as expected. Most of the characters feel undercooked, something that did not happen in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer. This is exactly why one isn't able to invest in the dynamics between Akshara and her friends. Moreover, the film feels a bit one-dimensional as the romantic sequences and the family dynamics lack depth.

Coming to the performances, Akshara is watchable in a role that does not really push her too much. This, either way, is a better outing for her than Shamitabh, a film where she was overshadowed by Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush, and the commercially-unsuccessful Vivegam. Usha Uthup makes her presence felt in a scene where her character urges the protagonist to be herself. The likes of Malgudi Subha, Suresh Chandra Menon and Anjana Jayaprakash are, however, wasted in small roles.

Technical aspects--such as editing and background score--have been handled with a fair deal of competence.