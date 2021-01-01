Acting wasn’tmy passion: Kani Kusruti

Kani Kusruti is a household name in Kerala at the moment. She won the Kerala State Film Awards for best actress for her role in the film ‘Biriyaani’, a film about a young Muslim woman and her mother who are forced to leave their hometown. Over time, they break free of religious and social norms to live life on their own terms.

Kani doesn’t have a long list of Malayalam films. But the notable ones are ‘Kerala Café’, ‘North 24 Kaatham’ and ‘Oru Indian Pranaykatha’. She’s worked in a few Tamil films too.

Kani famously dedicated her award to PK Rosy, the first woman actor in Malayalam cinema who was hounded out of the state for being a Dalit who dared to play an upper-caste woman in a film. The year was 1930.

In a tete-a-tete with Showtime, the 35-year-old actress, living in Goa with her partner and filmmaker Anand Gandhi, talks about work and more.

About winning the State Award...

It’s surprising and motivating for many actors like me. There are many theatre actors who get into acting schools, take it seriously and have devoted their lives for it. It has given me a platform to express what’s on my mind. I’ve been given a mic, even if it’s short-lived.

Experience of working in Malayalam cinema...

It’s not substantial yet. I’ve hardly acted in the industry.

Why did you take up acting?

It was my chance. When I started out, perhaps even now, theatre actresses aren’t respected. They are called sluts. In my case, a theatre group called Abhinaya in Thiruvananthapuram needed a female actor and the rest, as they say, is history. Acting wasn’t my passion back then.

What attracts you towards a role?

A character that’s nothing like me. So that I get to live someone else’s life for a short time.

Your most prized possession...

My brain, my parents and friends.

Do you love fashion?

Yes, it pushes the existing aesthetics. I love wearing anything comfortable and that reflects my mood. I love the mundu and saree.

According to you, Malayalam cinema has evolved into...?

Better stories; not sure if storytelling has progressed though.

On a lazy Sunday, we’ll find you...

Sleeping or eating, binge-watching some series, practising the sitar, gardening or walking on the beach.

How do you stay motivated to work?

I am alive now, at this moment. We have a short time in this universe. I’m aware of that every day.

What’s your advice to budding actors?

Learn your craft and practise it every day, just as a musician does sadhana. Yes, you have the talent but practice turns it into possibilities that will surprise you.

How did you evolve as an actor?

By working in theatre, learning my craft and practising it every single day.

Your current favourite music?

L Shankar’s ‘Raga Abheri’. I’ve also been learning to play the sitar.

What are your thoughts on gender equality in Malayalam cinema?

It will begin with male and female actors being paid equally for the same amount of work. Film crews hardly have any women, cinematographers or female gaffers. In time, I hope, it will become an equal opportunities workplace.