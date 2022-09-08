Action, gore: 'Vikram Vedha' trailer promises a feast

Action, gore, good acting: 'Vikram Vedha' trailer promises a feast

The trailer opens with medium shots of Saif and Hrithik with different frame directions as Vijay Raaz spins magic with his voice-over

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 08 2022, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 18:51 ist

The trailer of the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', which stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the titular roles, was released by the cast here on Thursday.

Giving a sneak peek of the story, the trailer makes for a compelling watch as it challenges the notion of what's right and what's wrong and highlights the grey area that human beings are known for.

The trailer opens with medium shots of Saif and Hrithik with different frame directions as Vijay Raaz spins magic with his voice-over. It introduces us to the characters and their world before it spirals into a full-blown action spectacle with several high-speed shots and cinematic gore for dramatic effect.

Hrithik, who plays the titular character of gangster Vedha, seamlessly gets into the skin of his character with body language, mannerisms and diction. Saif, on the other hand, looks amazing as the tough cop Vikram, who is in hot pursuit of Vedha.

The film, which also stars Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra, is an action-thriller written and directed by Tamil director duo Pushkar-Gayatri.

The story unfolds a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Presented by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios, 'Vikram Vedha' is a YNOT Studios Production. The film will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Saif Ali Khan
Hritik Roshan
Entertainment News
Bollywood news
India News

What's Brewing

'Gaddi' dogs: Army's best friend on the LoC in Kashmir

'Gaddi' dogs: Army's best friend on the LoC in Kashmir

Onam 2022: 9 Best dishes to celebrate Thiruvonam

Onam 2022: 9 Best dishes to celebrate Thiruvonam

Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India

Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

'Kartavya Path': Sneak peek into Central Vista Avenue

'Kartavya Path': Sneak peek into Central Vista Avenue

DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

 