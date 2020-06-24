Actor Ali Zafar says he still can’t ‘get over’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14, leaving countless movie buffs in a state of shock. Several fans offered condolences to his near and dear ones while others proclaimed that he would ‘live on’ through his work. Pakistani actor Ali Zafar,on Tuesday (June 23), shared a throwback photo in which he is seen alongside the MS Dhoni actor and a few friends from the industry. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan star said that his still unable to ‘get over’ SSR’s untimely demise.

“Thank you for sharing this (director) Shabinaa. I remember this night vividly. He was one of the warmest and nicest people I had met in the industry. So full of life and always smiling. Still can’t get over it. @rohiniyer @shabskofficial #sushantsinghrajput,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's unusual online presence before killing self

Sushant, who hailed from Bihar, made his acting debut with the popular show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. It was, however, Pavitra Rishta that established him as a household name. He entered Bollywood with the well-received Kai Po Che (2013), which was based on Chetan Bhagat’s 3 Mistakes Of My Life. SSR, subsequently, starred in Shuddh Desi Romance and Aamir Khan’s PK. It was, however, the 2016 release MS Dhoni that helped him enter the big league. The film proved to be a feat for ‘Mahi’ fans, which helped it emerge as a ‘blockbuster’ at the box office.

SSR’s next release Raabta, however, did not do as well as expected. He, luckily, bounced back with the critically-acclaimed Sonchiriya and the sleeper hit Chhichhore, which marked his first collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor. He was last seen in the Karan Johar-backed Drive, which released directly on Netflix. His last movie Dil Bechara too might get a digital only release. One is likely to get clarity on this in the coming days.

Coming to Ali Zafar, he last enthralled the Indian audience with his performance in Dear Zindagi (2016)