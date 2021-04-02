Actor Anthony Ramos in talks for new 'Transformers' movie

Actor Anthony Ramos is in negotiations to play the lead role in the new Transformers movie.

The latest film, which hails from Paramount, eOne and Hasbro, has Steven Caple Jr of Creed II fame attached as the director, reported Variety.

The plot has been kept under wraps as the studio continues to search for the female lead to star opposite Ramos.

In January 2020, Paramount had decided to go for a soft revamp of the franchise, which has collectively made over USD 4 billion at the box office.

The studio was working on two different scripts from writers James Vanderbilt and Joby Harold.

Harold's take chosen as the next project and after that, Paramount began meeting with directors to hear their visions for it.

In the end, Caple was chosen to direct the new movie.

Paramount has also announced a new standalone film, which is not connected to the Michael Bay-directed movies or Bumblebee spinoff.

Angel Manuel Soto will direct the movie from a script by Marco Ramirez.

Ramos was first noticed when he featured Lin-Manuel Miranda's critically-lauded Broadway production Hamilton. He played the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.

The actor has featured in movies such as A Star Is Born and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

He will next star in Miranda upcoming project, the adaptation of famed musical In the Heights.