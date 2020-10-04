Actor Arjun Bijlani's wife, Neha Swami, tests Covid-19 positive

Arjun Bijlani's wife, Neha Swami, contracts Covid-19

PTI, Mumbai,
  Oct 04 2020
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 17:34 ist
Actor Arjun Bijlani on Sunday said his wife Neha Swami has tested positive for Covid-19 and his family is currently home quarantined.

Bijlani and Swami, 34, got married in 2013 and have a five-year old son.

The "Left Right Left" star requested those who came in contact with the couple to get themselves tested.

"Hey guys my wife has tested positive for Covid-19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to please get tested.

"We are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so. Keep us in yours prayers," Bijlani tweeted.

In an Instagram story, Swami said she was "asymptomatic" and asked fans to pray for the family's safety.

On Saturday, Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally reached 14,30,861. 

