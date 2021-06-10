Actor Balakrishna, director Gopichand team up for 'NBK 107'

Director Gopichand Mallieni took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he will wield the microphone for mass hero Balakrishna's upcoming movie, being referred to as NBK 107. He wished the veteran actor on his birthday and shared a powerful teaser giving fans a reason to rejoice.

NBK 107 is touted to be an action-packed mass drama with commercial elements. It is likely to have punch dialogues and fight scenes. The film will most probably go on the floors once the Covid-19 situation improves.

Balakrishna, meanwhile, is going through a difficult phase on the work front as his last three films-- NTR Kathanayakudu, NTR Mahanayakudu and Ruler-- didn't do well at the box office. He will next be seen in the actioner Akhanda, directed by popular filmmaker Boyapati Srinu. The film features him in two distinct avatars and may prove to be a treat for the 'Nandamuri Army'. NBK and the mass director had previously teamed up for Simha and Legend, which emerged as big hits. The buzz is that Akhanda will be 'massier' than their previous films.

It stars Pragya Jaiswal, who garnered attention with her work in Kanche, as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Balakrishna, The actor recently told DH that she enjoyed working with the Narasimha Naidu hero as he is passionate about cinema. She added that he transforms into a different person while giving a shot.

Akhanda was to be released on May 28 but that did not happen due to the pandemic. The new date is likely to be announced in the coming months. There have been talks of Balakrishna teaming up with Anil Ravipudi, the director of po[pular films such as Raja The Great and F 2, for a commercial entertainer.

Gopichand, on the other hand, tasted success with the Sankranti release Krack, starring 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan. It remains to be seen whether NBK 107 helps him score another hit.