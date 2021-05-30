Actor Dave Bautista wants to direct 'a small drama'

Hollywood star Dave Bautista says directing a film has been his "goal for years" and he is slowly making moves to working behind the camera.

The 52-year-old professional wrestler-turned-actor, known for spectacle films like Guardians of the Galaxy and the recently released Army of the Dead, is looking forward to directing a "small drama".

Asked about filmmaking, Bautista told SFX magazine: "That's kind of been my goal for years. I'm slowly working my way behind the camera. I'm in my 50s man - my time in front of the camera is going to be limited! But I love filmmaking.

"And so I hope to have a future in this. I want to be able to put stuff on screen and not necessarily blockbuster films. It's definitely on my bucket list to direct at least one film and it'll most likely be a small drama. But that's what I love."

The actor said one of the reasons why he came on board for the zombie heist film Army of the Dead was so that he could learn from director Zack Snyder.

"You look at me and you think one thing, but then you get to know me or see how passionate I am about certain things and you'll see a whole different person. And that's the same with Zack. He is just an artist.

"I also really wanted to work with him because I wanted to learn from him. I wanted to see what he sees visually as a director," he added