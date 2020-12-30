Actor Dhanush urges fans to watch Vijay's movie 'Master' in theatres

Kollywood star Dhanush has taken to Twitter to urge fans to watch the upcoming Tamil movie Master in theatres on January 13. He said that cinema can only be enjoyed on the big screens and urged everyone to enjoy the experience while adhering to Covid-19 protocols.



His comments come at a time when the film industry is limping back to normalcy after the Covid-19 lockdown. The Hindi movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari was the first major movie to release under the 'new normal'. It, however, did not do well at the box office. Indoo Ki Jawani and the Hollywood biggie Tenet did not do as well as expected. The Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman '84 and the Telugu movie Solo Brathuke So Better, however, lived up to expectations.

Master, starring actor Vijay, is an action-thriller that revolves around the journey of a 'rowdy professor'. It stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, marking his first collaboration with 'Thalapathy'. The cast includes Andrea Jeremiah and Petta actor Malavika Mohanan. The film, reportedly, features a chase sequence that might click with the masses. Master has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and marks his first collaboration with the Jilla star.

The young filmmaker garnered a fair deal of attention when he wielded the microphone for the Karthi-starrer Kaithi, which did well at the box office despite clashing with Atlee's Bigil. Master might establish him as an 'A-lister'.

Coming back to Dhanush, he was last seen in the Pongal release Paatas that did well at the box office. The Asuran actor will soon be seen in the Hindi movie Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. He also has the Netflix-backed The Gray Man and the Kathik Subbaraj-helmed Jagame Thanthiram in his kitty. 'D' will be wielding the microphone for the Nagarjuna-starrer Naan Rudran. One is likely to get clarity on the release dates of these movies in the coming days.