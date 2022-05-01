Actor Dharmendra out of ICU after hospitalisation

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been moved out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU), after four days of hospitalisation, media reports suggest.

The report also says that his son, actor Sunny Deol visited him in the hospital.

The 86-year-old actor, following a hiatus, is expected to make a comeback with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

More to follow...

