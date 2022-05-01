Actor Dharmendra out of ICU after hospitalisation

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been moved out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU), after four days of hospitalisation, media reports suggest.
The report also says that his son, actor Sunny Deol visited him in the hospital.
The 86-year-old actor, following a hiatus, is expected to make a comeback with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Excessive heat in summers can damage your eyes: Experts
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on anxiety attacks
Netizens thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain
Nothing fritter about it!
The sincerest form of flattery...
IPL's unsung heroes
DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'
Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip
Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower
PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats