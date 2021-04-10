Actor Dulquer Salmaan wraps up 'Salute' shoot

Actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram on Friday (April 9) to reveal that he has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming Malayalam film Salute. He thanked director Rosshan Andrrews for giving him the opportunity to be a part of the movie and indicated that he enjoyed the experience a lot. DQ shared a photo in which he was seen alongside the filmmaker, piquing the curiosity of fans.



Salute has been written by the popular screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay and reunites them with the ace director. They previously collaborated with him for films such School Bus and the Nivin Pauly-starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni, which garnered a fair deal of critical acclaim. It remains to be seen whether they are able to work their magic this time as well.

Salute features DQ in the role of a cop and is expected to cater to the masses. The young heartthrob's look has created a buzz among fans, which suggests that the film has the potential to do well at the box office. Its cast includes Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Manoj K Jayan and Bollywood star Diana Penty, who is best known for her work in the Hindi film Cocktail.



Dulquer, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The reel Gemini Ganesan will soon be seen in the Mollywood biggie Kurup, which is based on the life of a criminal named Sukumara Kurup. The film has been directed by Srinath Rajendran, who wielded the microphone for DQ's first film Second Show, and will hit the screens in multiple languages. Its teaser has become the talk of the town for the right reasons. Kurup's cast includes Indrajith and Sobhita Dhulipala.

DQ will also be seen in the Tamil film Hey Sinamika, which features Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. There have also been talks of him starring in a Telugu movie in the near future.