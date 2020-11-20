Actor Glenn Close joins the cast of Apple film ‘Swan Song’

Hollywood veteran Glenn Close has boarded the cast of Apple Original film Swan Song, starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, Awkwafina and Naomie Harris.
According to Deadline, the film is directed and written by Benjamin Cleary, and produced by Apple Studios, Anonymous Content and Concordia Studio.
Ali is also producing through his company Know Wonder.
The film is described as a genre-bending drama set in the near future that explores how far someone will go, and how much they'll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love.
Close will play the head scientist at a facility.
Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin will produce the film on behalf of Anonymous Content. Jonathan King will produce on behalf of Concordia Studio.
