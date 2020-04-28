Actor Irrfan Khan hospitalised with colon infection

Actor Irrfan Khan has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

“Yes, it is true that Irrfan khan is in ICU at Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation," his spokesperson said.

"His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous will power and prayers of all his well-wishers, he will recover soon," the spokesperson added.

It may be recalled, more than a year ago, Irrfan, 54, was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumour, which required medical attention for several months.