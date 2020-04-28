Actor Irrfan Khan hospitalised with colon infection

Actor Irrfan Khan hospitalised with colon infection

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 28 2020, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 03:44 ist
Actor Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

“Yes,  it is true that Irrfan khan is in ICU at Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation," his spokesperson said.

"His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous will power and prayers of all his well-wishers, he will recover soon," the spokesperson added.

It may be recalled,  more than a year ago, Irrfan, 54,  was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumour, which required medical attention for several months.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Irrfan Khan
bollywood
Healthcare
Mumbai
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Losing their way

Losing their way

Coronavirus Lockdown: For caring and sharing

Coronavirus Lockdown: For caring and sharing

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 