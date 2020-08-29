Actor Jay Soni on making digital debut with 'Twisted 3': It is a huge responsibility

Actor Jay Soni is a reasonably popular name in the television industry and enjoys a decent fan following due to his impressive screen presence. The star, who impressed a section of the audience with his performance on the TV show Sasural Genda Phool, is set to make his digital debut with Vikram Bhatt's Twisted 3 and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans.

In a media statement, Jay said that he is excited about being a part of Twisted 3 and revealed that he will be playing the role of a confident rich guy in the eagerly-awaited series. Praising Bhatt he said that the Haunted director is a 'chilled guy' who knows the art of extracting a solid performance an actor.

"Vikram sir is a chilled guy, the way he narrates is just wow and as an actor, you want a director who can make you feel comfortable and get that performance out of you," he added.

The first two installments of the Twisted franchise, which featured plenty of bold content, had clicked with the target audience and received decent reviews from most critics. Jay feels that the third part will live up to expectations as the team 'wants to make it work'.

"Twisted 1 and Twisted 2 were hit I believe Twisted 3 will also be a hit and it is definitely a huge responsibility and I would like to thank Vikram sir for trusting in me and won't let him down. We all are giving our best to make this work," said the actor.

The digital revolution has redefined the tenets of the entertainment industry, opening new avenues for actors. The likes of Saif Ali Khan (Sacred Games), Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man) and Abhishek Bachchan ( Breathe: Into The Shadows) impressed fans with their OTT debuts and proved their mettle. It remains to be seen whether Twisted 3 helps Jay scale new heights.