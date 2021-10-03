Actor Manoj Bajpayee's father passes away at 83

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's father passes away at 83

The funeral was held in New Delhi on Sunday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 03 2021, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 14:36 ist
Actor Manoj Bajpayee. Credit: PR Handout

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's father, RK Bajpayee, passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Delhi following a prolonged illness. He was 83.

According to the actor's spokesperson, RK Bajpayee was hospitalised in September.

"Manoj's father's condition was very critical since past few days. After hearing the news Manoj rushed to Delhi from Kerala where he was shooting for his next project," the spokesperson said in the statement.

The funeral was held at Nigam Bodh ghat, New Delhi, on Sunday afternoon.

