Actor Meena shares still from Mohanlal-starrer 'Drishyam 2'

Powerhouse performer Meena took to Instagram to share a still from the eagerly-awaited Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 2 much to the delight of countless movie buffs. The photo features the Company actor as the much-loved George Kutty and is likely to appeal to the family audience.

Drishyam 2, directed by noted filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, is a sequel to the 2013 release Drishyam and explores the questions left unanswered in the first part.

The film, likely to be shot against a limited budget, reportedly features a 'more intriguing' storyline than its predecessor and is likely to cater to the preferences of the Kerala audience. Several characters, who were not present in Drishyam, are expected to be a part of the film.

Drishyam 2 began shooting some time ago with the cast and crew following social distancing protocols and wearing masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The film might release in 2021.

Also read: 'Drishyam 2' begins shooting, Mohanlal shares photos from pooja

Drishyam, which featured the 'Complete Actor' in the role of a protective father, revolved around what happens when a young girl kills her 'tormentor' in an act of self-defense. It emerged as a hit at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film was later remade in multiple languages and this established it as a pan-India brand. It remains to be seen whether Drishyam 2 manages to meet the high standards set by the first part.

Coming back to Meena, she remains one of the busiest stars in the film industry. The star will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Tamil movie Annaatthe, featuring Rajinikanth in the lead.

On the other hand, 'Lalettan' is awaiting the release of the Priydarshan-helmed Marakkar, touted to be the costliest Malayalam movie of all time. It has a strong cast the includes Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Sandalwood star Arjun Sarja and 'Lady Superstar' Manju Warrier.