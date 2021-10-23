Actor Minoo Mumtaz passes away in Canada

Veteran actor-dancer Minoo Mumtaz, the sister of celebrated comedian-filmmaker Mehmood, has died in Toronto, Canada.

Minoo Mumtaz, who was in her 80s, passed away on Friday night at a city hospital following various health issues.

Her younger brother Anwar Ali's wife Mona Mathur Ali said Minoo Mumtaz was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“She was diagnosed with cancer a few days ago but that may not have been the reason for her demise, there were other health issues. She was in her cheerful best. We spoke to her ten days ago on video call, she looked lovely, groomed and beaming self," Mathur Ali told PTI.

She said Minoo Mumtaz would meet her contemporaries, like veteran actor Saira Banu, whenever she would visit India.

Born to father Mumtaz Ali, a dancer and character artiste in films in the 1940s, and mother Latifunissa Begum, Minoo Mumtaz was one of the four daughters and four sons.

The actor, whose real name was Malikunnisa, started off as a dancer and featured in many films during the 1950s and 1960s.

She made her acting debut with Sakhi Hateem and appeared in a popular song Jab raat hai aisi matwali from Mughal-E-Azam, another hit song Reshmi salwar kurta jali ka from Naya Daur, Sakhiya aaj mujhe neend nahin from Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, ‘Boojh mera kya maam re’ from “CID”, among others.

Some of her other notable works include films like Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Taj Mahal, Ghoonghat, Insan Jaag Utha, Gazal, Aladin and Dharmaputra.

Minoo Mumtaz is survived by husband S Ali Akbar, a son and three daughters.