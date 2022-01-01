Actor Mrunal Thakur tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Mrunal Thakur tests positive for Covid-19

Mrunal, who will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in 'Jersey', has mild symptoms

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 01 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 15:52 ist
Actor Mrunal Thakur. Credit: PR Handout

 Actor Mrunal Thakur has tested positive for Covid-19. She shared that she has mild symptoms.

Mrunal shared the news on her Instagram story on Saturday. She wrote: "I have tested positive for Covid-19."

"As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals."

"If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone."

Mrunal currently awaits the release of her next film 'Jersey', a sports drama starring Shahid Kapoor.

It has been postponed after civil restrictions were reimposed due to fears over the Omicron variant.

The film that was supposed to be released on December 31, tells the story of a middle-aged cricketer, who gets back into the game for the love of his son.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, it is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mrunal Thakur
bollywood
Entertainment News
covid -19

What's Brewing

Pandemic is a marathon, not a hundred-metre sprint

Pandemic is a marathon, not a hundred-metre sprint

Whackyverse | A perfumer's 'scent of money'

Whackyverse | A perfumer's 'scent of money'

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

DH Toon | Reality is mimicking cartoons

DH Toon | Reality is mimicking cartoons

Bengalureans start New Year party in the afternoon

Bengalureans start New Year party in the afternoon

 